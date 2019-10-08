The library's surplus sale begins at 9 a.m., on Oct. 9.

Surplus property from the Livingston County Library will be offered for sale on: Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 10, from 9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. and on Friday, Oct.11, from 9-11 a.m.

Items available include, but not limited to, file cabinets, various media cases, black-box DVD storage drawers, document holders, DVD/CD sleeves, general office supplies, and many other miscellaneous items.

According to a press release from Candy Warren, director of the Livingston County Library, the library will be taking bids for a few surplus items Oct. 9-11, during times listed above. The bidding will be available in the Courtroom on the second floor of the library at the same time the surplus sale is happening.

Bidding begins at 9 a.m., Oct. 9 and ends at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11. Bids will be opened on Oct. 11 and the process of notifying those with the highest bid will begin on the same day. Payment is expected at the time of pick up and all items must be picked up by Oct. 17.

For questions about the sale, email librarian@livingstoncountylibrary.org .

“Questions sent to this address will be routed promptly to the proper party,” Warren said.

Terms of sale are as follows: cash or check (made payable to Livingston County Library) only; no credit cards. Items must be removed from the premises at the time of purchase, as storage is not available.

There will not be a presale preview. Early birds not admitted and no items may be reserved for sale ahead of the start time/date. Items are available on an “as is” basis with no warranties available or implied. All proceeds will go to the Livingston County Library general fund.