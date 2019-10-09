The store features fresh beef raised on the Bachman’s family farm and other locally produced items.

Bachman’s Farm Store recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. The store features fresh beef raised on the Bachman’s family farm and offers high-end cuts not typically available. The store has also teamed up with other area families and businesses to offer locally produced goods including honey, chicken and cheese. Bachman’s Farm Store is owned by Scott and Sue Bachman and is located at 719 Webster Street on the north side of the Livingston County Courthouse square. The store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.