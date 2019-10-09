Several thefts were reported from vehicles on Oct. 8.

Press release for Oct. 8, 2019

3:32 a.m., Officer removed debris from roadway at Third and Washington Streets.

7:54 a.m., Officers had contact with a subject near the junction of U.S. Highways 36 and 65 who expressed a desire to self-harm. subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for medical assistance and then transported to a facility in St. Joseph for treatment.

8:32 a.m., Report from 1800 block of Borden Street of the theft of a purse from a vehicle.

8:47 a.m., Reported theft of a flashlight and self-defense spray stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Fair Street.

8:47 a.m., Officer out with Children’s Division on special assignment.

9:02 a.m., School Resource Officer out at residence in the 200 block of Gale Street to retrieve item from parent for student.

9:41 a.m., Officers assisted another agency in the 200 block of Gale Street.

10:16 a.m., Officer at the police department to fingerprint subject for employment purpose.

10:56 a.m., Officer recovered an item that was stolen from a vehicle near Oak and Atkins Drive. Other thefts from vehicles were reported in the 1300 block of Springhill Road; in the 1400 block of Oak Drive and in the 1800 block of Fairchild.

11:11 a.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center reference paperwork for evaluation purposes.

11:32 a.m., Reported theft from vehicle in 1300 block of Atkins Drive.

11:34 a.m. Reported theft from vehicle in the 1300 block of Atkins Drive.

12:16 p.m., Officer transporting subject to St. Joseph for medical treatment.

1:23 p.m., Officer out in the 1400 block of Springhill Road on an investigation.

1:45 p.m., Officers out at Hedrick Medical Center reference a dispute in reference to the issue of medication. Situation resolved.

3:57 p.m., Officers received report of ex-parte protection violation in the 1400 block of Burnam Road.

4:39 p.m., Officer responded to the area of Curtis and Graves streets in reference to possible break-in. No break-in reported.

6:07 p.m., Two vehicle, non-injury crash at Highway 190 and Grand. Vehicle was stopped to make a left turn onto Grand and was struck from behind. Minor damage and vehicles were driven from the scene.

6:09 p.m., Two vehicle, non-injury accident in the northbound lanes of the 1400 block of Washington Street. A vehicle was attempting to change lanes and struck a trailer that was being towed by the second vehicle. Vehicles driven from the scene.

6:30 p.m., Officers responded to an alarm in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Determined to be false alarm.

6:51 p.m., Officers transported lost/found property to Street Barn.

7:18 p.m., Officer checked report of kids riding motorcycle and an ATV on Verelle Peniston property. Not riding on state property.

9:26 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Bridge Street on call of possible child abuse by unsanitary living conditions. Information is being forwarded to Family Services.

9:45 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 1400 block of Dorney Drive reference suspicious activity. No report at this time.

On Oct. 8, the Chillicothe Police Department received 116 calls for service.

In response to a series of thefts, Rick Sampsel, assistant Chief of Police issued the following statement: “Lately there has been an increased number of thefts reported from vehicles while parked at complainant’s residences, both on the street and in driveways. Please. Please. Don’t leave your cars unlocked and valuable personal items in your vehicles and in plain sight to provide easy targets. Don’t make it easy for thieves to take advantage of an unlocked vehicle.”