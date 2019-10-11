Branch hours have recently been expanded at Citizens Bank & Trust following a recent branch

consolidation in the Chillicothe market, in which the branch located inside of the Chillicothe HyVee was merged with the main lobby located at 515 Washington St. Due to this transition, the bank has expanded their hours at the main lobby location and drive-thru, including re-introducing Saturday lobby hours.

According to a press release from the bank, clients of the bank will not only have access to their Safe Deposit Box on Saturdays but will have access to the Coin Machine and Instant Issue Debit Cards. The hour changes took effect on Oct. 8 and are intended to further provide convenience to current and future customers.

To celebrate the bank’s new hours, they will be hosting a Re-Opening Celebration on at 10 a.m., Saturday.