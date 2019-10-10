Press release for Oct. 9, 2019

1:03 a.m., Officer checked a residence near Broken Arrow and Country Club after observing an open door. Resident was contacted and everything okay.

2:44 a.m., Officer assisted a Livingston County Deputy in checking three suspicious subjects in the 600 block of S. Washington Street.

8:52 a.m., Officers checked on reported suspicious acting subjects in the 700 block of Elm Street. Subjects checked.

8:58 a.m., Another report of suspicious acting subject, this time in the 400 block of Locust Street. Same person as before.

9:12 a.m., Subject in the police department with complaint about dog loose in the 1300 block of Dorney Drive. Officer contacted owner of dog and advised them of the ordinance.

10:00 a.m., Reported theft from a vehicle that was parked in the 400 block of Polk Street.

10:01 a.m., Bicycle reported as stolen from the back yard of a residence in the 700 block of Broadway.

10:14 a.m., Officers responded to a reported stranded motorist at Clay and Woodward. Vehicle was gone on officers arrival.

10:20 a.m., Officers performed traffic control assistance for the MoDOT crew repairing signal at Jackson and Washington Street.

10:22 a.m., Officer assisted another agency with investigation in the 100 block of Brunswick Street.

10:46 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Maple Street in reference to a disturbance. Determined to be verbal between family members. one member left the premises and no arrests were made.

11:20 a.m., Officer out in the 600 block of Webster Street on an investigation.

11:40 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for local business.

11:59 a.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Cooper Street on an investigation.

12:09 p.m., Report of property damage at St. Paul and E. Herriman Streets. Situation to be handled between themselves.

1:20 p.m., Officers out at Public Defenders Office for a meeting.

1:47 p.m., Officer performed a prisoner extradition from Clay County-Liberty for subject arrested on municipal warrant.

2:30 p.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

3:41 p.m., Officer out at Chillicothe Truck Repair to deliver paperwork.

4:10 p.m., Officer spoke with subject reference questions on civil issue. No report…

4:42 p.m., Report of subject acting strangely at Clay Street Park. Subject was contacted and left the park going to their nearby residence.

8:11 p.m., Officer spoke with local resident that reported someone’s vehicle had been parked on their property and abandoned. They were advised that they could have the vehicle towed since it was on their property.

9:47 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Borden that was reported to have an open door. Officers met property owner at the location and everything was okay.

11:14 p.m., Report of suspicious vehicle in the 10 block of Brunswick Street. Officers unable to locate the vehicle at the time. Another call about same vehicle at weight scales behind Business. Officers located truck but unable to locate anyone at scene.

On Oct. 9, the Chillicothe Police Department received 116 calls for service.