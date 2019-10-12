In the coming weeks, there will be multiple opportunities for area residents to take the Missouri Department of Conservation Hunter Education class.

The four-hour classes, open to anyone 11 years old and up. The classes will teach firearm safety, hunting ethics and basic hunting skills. Following the class, participants will present skills knowledge to the instructor and take a 35-question exam to complete certification.

Before attending class participants are required to take the knowledge portion of the class, which can be done through an interactive online class or through self-study at home using the Hunter Education Student Manual. Proof of completion of the knowledge portion must be presented at the at the in-person class. Anyone older than 16 years can also complete the entire course online.

Call 6454-6122 or go online at mdc.mo.gov to register.

Local MDC Conservation Educator Adam Bransguard, will offer several hunter education skills sessions this fall in northwest Missouri, including 5 p.m., Oct. 17 at the Barton Farm Campus, Trenton; 5:30 p.m., Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the Braymer School; 5:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at Dockery Park, Gallatin; 8 a.m., Oct. 26 at the Hale School, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 28 at the Litton Ag Center in Chillicothe; and 5 p.m., Oct. 29 at the YMCA in Carrollton.