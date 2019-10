On Oct. 10, Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley announced having made the positive identification for an individual who was found deceased following a fire that destroyed a home at 9803 LIV 228 in the late evening of Oct. 4.

Lindley identified Joseph Orville Lawson, 47, as the deceased person. In a press release, Lindley said Lawson died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire at his residence.