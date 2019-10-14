On Oct. 11, Governor Mike Parson announced he had appointed, Colby Baker, Meadville, as the Linn County Public Administrator.

Baker is a customer service representative for Lincare in Chillicothe. In this role, she processes physician orders and supplies patients with medical equipment needs, according to a press release from the governor's office. Baker previously worked as a dietary manager for Life Care Center of Brookfield and as a social service representative for Grand River Health Care in Chillicothe. She is a graduate of Meadville High School.