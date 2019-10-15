The Chillicothe Culture Club met in the home of Tim and Tammy Riekena on Oct. 2. The hosts gave the program of the day on the trails of North Missouri. Tim and a dedicated group of hikers and bikers have explored many trails and have worked to develop trails that are safe and stable for biking in the Poosey Park area. While presenting the program, Tim showed many pictures of various other trails and parks in our area that people might want to explore without traveling a great distance. The honorarium of the day will go to Birthright of Chillicothe.

Program Committee Nikki Norman thanks the hostesses of the day, Ruby Riggins and Tammy Riekena and recognized birthdays for the month of October. The program committee consists of Nikki Norman, Linda Gann and Ruby Riggins.

The next meeting will be Nov. 6 at the First Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall, The program will be “Zaki on the hunt” presented by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and Zaki. the hostesses will be Jodi Plummer and Diana Mapel

Oct. 12 GFWC District Convention was in Braymer.

The Club has also been invited to a special Greek luncheon on Nov. 5 at 12 p.m., Members will meet at 11:15 am., at Walmart to carpool.