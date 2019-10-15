Press release for Oct.14, 2019

12:26 a.m., A 20-year-old subject turned himself in on an active arrest warrant for exceeding the posted speed limit. The male was processed at the police department, posted the required $200 cash only bond and was released pending a court appearance.

1:30 a.m., Officers began an investigation of a stolen vehicle located in the 300 block of Elm Street in which the suspect had multiple felony warrants and was to be armed and dangerous. Subject attempted to flee on foot from Officers and Deputies but was captured and the stolen vehicle was recovered. The subject was also in possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia along with resisting arrest. Subject was transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of charges.

6:42 a.m., Officer received a report of theft in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. A suspect has been identified and investigation continuing.

7:26 a.m., Report of theft from an automobile in the 400 block of Samuel Street. Investigation continuing.

10:04 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Washington Street on public relations detail.

10:07 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for paperwork.

10:52 a.m., Officers executing a search warrant in the 1100 block of Third Street. As result of investigation, two local residents have been arrested in connection to numerous thefts from vehicles within Chillicothe. Evidence was seized and prisoners processed at the police department and transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of charges.

10:56 a.m., Report that traffic signal at Park Lane and Washington not cycling correctly. Light was observed and there is no problem..Vehicles not pulling forward far enough to hit pressure activator.

11:02 a.m., Reported theft from business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Investigation continuing.

11:36 a.m., Reported theft from business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Investigation continuing.

12:07 p.m., Reported theft from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Vine Street. investigation continuing.

12:43 p.m., Complaint of dogs barking in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street. Owner contacted and advised of the complaint.

12:54 p.m., Reported theft from vehicle in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing.

2:29 p.m., Report of subject near Washington Street and Simpson Park that was contemplating self-harm. Subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for medical assistance.

3:18 p.m., Call to check well-being of resident on Jennifer Lane. Subject was OK.

3:44 p.m., Subject in police department to report a theft from a vehicle. Report was taken.

4:01 p.m., Reported domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Clay Street. one party had left before officers arrival. Statements were taken and information will be considered for prosecution.

4:06 p.m., Reported theft from a room at local business in the 300 block of W. Business 36 Hwy. Investigation continuing.

4:31 p.m., Subject in the police department to pick up recovered property. Items were returned.

4:46, Complaint of barking dogs in the 1200 block of Polk Street. Owner contacted.

8:43 p.m., Reported disturbance at corner of Cherry and Clay Street. Two brothers having an argument. They went on their way.

9:58 p.m., Information on reported theft from a vehicle was received at the police department. Investigation continuing.

On Oct. 14 the Chillicothe Police Department received 120 calls for service.