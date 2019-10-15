After hearing reaction against an idea to limit the time set aside for general public comment at Columbia Board of Education meetings, President Helen Wade said she won't try to set an absolute limit but wants more written comments to save time.

The board opens itself to comment on any issue early in each meeting. While individual speakers are limited to three minutes each, there is no limit on the number of speakers or the total time spent on those comments.

Last week, Wade told the Tribune that she wanted to set an overall limit, with written comments taking the place of spoken statements that would exceed the time so everyone has a chance to get their views before the board. Wade said Friday that she planned to implement the model followed by the legislature, which accepts written comments and limits the total time of public hearings.

In a statement to the board Monday night, Wade said she had heard privately that the Sept. 9 meeting was too long at more than five hours.

Wade's plan as described in the Tribune drew a strong reaction on Monday night.

"Your stakeholders need to be heard and any idea of curtailing it is surely a loss," said resident Carla Hurtado during public comment.

State legislative candidate Jacque Sample, who has a child with autism, also objected to any limits. The Sept. 9 board was extended by parents of children with disabilities and advocates criticizing the district's policies on recording meetings about education plans for their children and actions that limit access to certain programs.

"Limiting the amount of time for public comment doesn't align with the values of Columbia Public Schools or the values of democracy, " Sample said.

The criticisms of Wade's idea were among numerous comments to the board on a variety of subjects that consumed about an hour on Monday night.

"They don't pay me enough for this, I'll tell you that right now," school board member Paul Cushing said at one point.

School board members receive no pay.

Resident Elisabeth Condon told him she didn't care if he's paid enough and that's he's a public official.

In her monthly report to the board, which came soon after the general comment period, Wade said she didn't intend to limit discussion of action items on the agenda, but instead to save time on the general comments.

School board member Della Streaty-Wilhoit tried to assure the public that their views are respected.

"We listen," she said. "We learn. We respect your voice."

Asked after the meeting what time limit she had in mind, Wade said she had scrapped the idea of a time limit and thinks the written comments could reduce the number of spoken comments, thus reducing the time at the meetings.

She said the board will offer paper forms at meetings so residents can submit written comments.

"This board does listen," Wade said. "This is a business meeting. We do listen."

After the meeting, Sample and Lara Wakefield, an advocate for students with disabilities, said they didn't understand Wade's statement and were under the impression that a time limit would be imposed.

"I'm still confused about what they're trying to do" with public comment, Wakefield said.

In other business, the board approved a new school resource officer agreement with the city, with one member abstaining.

The vote came after several residents spoke against provisions of the agreement and what one speaker called the militarization of schools.

Board member Blake Willoughby abstained on the school resource officer agreement vote.

He said he was convinced by speakers concerned about a provision in the agreement that allows the officers to teach classes. The agreement requires the school district to pay 55 percent of the salaries of four officers, a cost of $206,837.

Stiepleman said the agreement gives officers more leeway to interact with the students.

"We really want that SRO to become an integral part of the school community," Stiepleman said.

Wade said the provision that allows the officers to conduct training for drug sniffing dogs in schools need to be monitored closely and the school board needs to be informed of all of the details of the training.

Resident Ayesha Vishnani said the school resource officer should ensure that a parent is informed if their child is going to be questioned by the police. It's the subject of a recent lawsuit.

It's the school's responsibility to call the parent if a child is being questioned by police, said resident Ayona Grissom. She also spoke earlier, during public comment, asking that the district build relationships between teachers and parents.

"Stop criminalizing our children," she said.

Resident Chimene Schwach-Wright said she would make the lives of school officials hell if police question her child without notifying her. She said police officers have no training to teach classes.

"I just don't understand the whole militarization of our schools," she said.

Lara Wakefield, an advocate for students with disabilities, said school resource officers shouldn't teach students unless they teach students to stand up for their rights and to tell police "no, thank you. I won't talk. I want my parent present."

"That's a lifelong lesson they need to learn," Wakefield said.

After the meeting Wakefield and Sample said they considered Willouby's abstention a victory.

