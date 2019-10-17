According to the October 2019 ACT data for 2019 Chillicothe High School (CHS) graduates, the CHS five-year trend (2015-2019) for average ACT scores indicate that the 2019 ACT scores are higher than the last four years (2015-2018). The 2019 CHS average composite was 21.1, which was .3 higher than the state composite average of 20.8.

2019 Section tests scores at or above state averages

In addition, three 2019 subject test section (English 20.6, Mathematics 20.6, Reading 22) average scores were higher than 2019 subject test section state averages of 20.3, 20.2, and 21.3 respectively. CHS 2019 subject test score in Science (20.8) was the same as the subject test state average.

More impressively, all four section test averages and the composite average improved over one point above the CHS 2018 section test scores. English improved from 19.1 in 2018 to 20.6 in 2019; Mathematics improved from 19.2 in 2018 to 20.6 in 2019; Reading improved from 20.2 in 2018 to 22.0 in 2019; Science improved from 19.33 in 2018 to 20.8 in 2019; the composite average improved from 19.6 in 2018 to 21.1 in 2019.

CHS students grow past state in college and career readiness

ACT data indicates that of the 80 CHS graduates who took the ACT test in 2019, 70% achieved college readiness in English (18 or higher on ACT English section), 40% achieved college readiness in Algebra (22 or higher on ACT Mathematics section), 50% achieved college readiness in social studies (22 or higher on ACT Reading section), 38% achieved college readiness in Biology (23 or higher on ACT Science section), and 26% of students met all four college-readiness benchmarks. All of CHS college readiness percentages were higher than the state averages of 62%, 37%, 45%, 36%, and 25% respectively.

Data shows significance of course rigor

2019 CHS data indicated that students who took Algebra 1 , Algebra 2, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Calculus scored an average of 23 on the ACT Mathematics section. Students who took Algebra 1, Algebra 2, Geometry, Trigonometry or an additional mathematics course, scored an average of 21 on the ACT Mathematics section. CHS student data also indicated that students who took Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physical Science scored an average of 21.7 on the ACT Science test.

CHS continuous improvement and ACT focus impacts scores

Starting with the 2018-2019 school year, Chillicothe High School has implemented a systemic approach to ACT skills and content to improve college and career readiness for students.

CHS implemented full-day ACT workshops during the school day prior to ACT tests "Get Your ACT together." This workshop allows students to take a full-length ACT practice test, score the test, and then engage in four, one-hour review sessions with content teachers to review questions and responses.

CHS implemented a full-day Saturday "ACT Crash Course." This intensive one-day workshop includes a two-hour English session, one-hour Reading session, two-hour Mathematics session, and one-hour Science Reasoning session that focused on test-taking strategies as well as tips and content review for each section.

CHS implemented (beginning 2019-2020) an ACT practice test protocol and data tracking to determine skill-gaps for curricular focus. The ACT practice tests and data team analysis will occur the two weeks prior to each ACT testing date in upper-level junior/senior-level English, Mathematics, and Science course curriculum.

Dr. Jill Watkins is Chillicothe High School’s assistant principal, A+ coordinator, district mentoring coach and district professional development chair.