The YMCA has several events in the coming days that are free to the public,

Grand River Area Family YMCA – Halloween Pot Luck

The Grand river YMCA is having a Halloween Party from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on Oct. 17. Come as yourself or your favorite spook. The YMCA is providing drinks, candy, games and more. There will be a prize for the best costume. This is a free event open to everyone in the community, organizers ask participants bring a main dish and a side or dessert.

Senior Card Day

Come play a game of Ponytail Canasta at the Grand River Area Family YMCA on Senior Card Day from 1-4 p.m., Oct. 18 in the multipurpose room. Senior Card Day is free and open to the community, refreshments are provided. Please call Shawn Hurtgen, Christian outreach director, at 646-6677 if you have any questions

Grand River Area Family YMCA – Big Wheels Event

Big wheels, big trucks, big fun! Come out to the YMCA parking lot from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 for the first-ever Big Wheels event. Give your kiddos the chance to discover, learn about, and explore their favorite big trucks including emergency vehicles, tractors, military and construction equipment and more! This event is free and open to everyone in the community.

8th annual band auction

The Chillicothe Marching Hornets are hosting their 8th annual auction from 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Oct. 21 at the Chillicothe High School. Tickets are $5 for dessert, silent and live auction items will be available for bidding, with 100 percent of all proceeds formt he event raised going to the Chillicothe Marching Hornets. The 7th-grade band will perform at 6 p.m.;m 8th-grade band at 6:30 p.m. and high school band at 7 p.m.

Livingston County Commission

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 22, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

Adult Crafting: Modern Pumpkin Decorating

The Livingston County Library is hosting an adult craft event - Modern Pumpkin Decorating at 6 p.m., on Oct. 22 at the library. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting a little messy! This program is free with all supplies provided. Spots are limited so registration is required opens on Oct. 15.. Ages 18 and up. To register for this program or more information on this program, please call the library at 660-646-0547.

MO Highway 36 Heritage Alliance to be held Oct. 23

The annual MO Highway 36 Heritage Alliance meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., on Oct. 23 at the Comfort Inn in Macon. For more information call Amy at 660-240-0093 or email amy@visitchillicothe.com.

Livingston County Commission to meet Oct. 24

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 24, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

Academic Achievement Banquet to be held Nov. 5

The Chillicothe R-II School District will be hosting the 28th annual Academic Achievement Banquet at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Jenkins Center at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center.

Veterans Needs Day

Aging in Place will also be hosting a Veterans Needs Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wed. Nov. 6 at the American Legion Post Building at 1400 Washington. Various Veteran agencies will be represented, as well as local resources assisting with housing, weatherization, disabilities,

mental health and more.

For more information about Needs Day and the agencies represented, visit the Livingston County Health Center Facebook Page or call 646-5506.

To add your item to the Community Calendar email the C-T at news@chillicothenews.com, or call 646-2411.