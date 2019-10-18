Livingston County received a $5,000 grant to assist with flood recovery.

On Tuesday, the Livingston County Commission was given a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri to help with expenses related to the historic May flooding and the ongoing flooding in the county. Ed Douglas, presiding commissioner, said the funds were donated to the foundation by an anonymous donor from Illinois who wanted to offer help to those affected by flooding. Livingston County was one of four to receive the funds, which will be used for gravel needs across the county due to flooding.

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri encourages philanthropy, offers scholarships to area students and focuses strongly on regional vitality and encourages those who are able to donate funds to the region in which they have worked or done business. Douglas, a former Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri board member said the group recently got a $1 million grant from the USDA to encourage entrepreneurship.

Mary Hinde, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri is pictured with Livingston County Commissioners Dave Mapel, Ed Douglas and Alvin Thompson.