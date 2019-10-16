A historic steam engine is coming to Kansas City for a couple days next month.

For weeks, Big Boy No. 4014 has been traveling across much of the western U.S. It arrives in Texas early next week and then slowly starts making its way north.

It’s scheduled to arrive at Union Station in Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. It’s on display for one day – Monday the 18th – and then heads out at 8 a.m. Nov. 19. It will head west as it works its way back to its base in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Nov. 27.

The steam engine, in service from 1941 and 1961 pulling passenger trains, has undergone two years of restoration. The Union Pacific, which is celebrating the sesquicentennial of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, has two vintage steam engines it uses for goodwill tours.

Big Boy is a fitting name. It’s so long, 133 feet, that it’s articulated to better handle curves. It has 14 wheels and runs on coal.

– Examiner staff