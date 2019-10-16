Press release for Oct. 15, 2019

1:49 a.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.

7:07 a.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 200 block of W. Business Highway 36. subject laying in grass/sitting on the curbside. Officer unable to locate.

7:40 a.m., Officers responded to 1200 block Washington Street. in reference to a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, it was determined a vehicle failed to yield to another vehicle while exiting out of a parking lot. Both vehicles were towed from the scene; EMS did not respond.

8:17 a.m., Officers performed a special assignment traffic control request for C&P Railroad.

8:40 a.m., Subject in police department to pick up recovered property.

8:52 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

8:52 a.m., Officer out in the 700 block of Second Street for a meeting.

9:01 a.m., Officer out in the 2600 block of Fair Street on an investigation.

9:54 a.m., Report of a stolen firearm from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Graves Street.

10:00 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

10:21 a.m., Officer contacted at police department in reference to items mistakenly discarded when cleaning out a vehicle. Report was taken.

10:59 a.m., Officer spoke on the phone to individual in reference to a civil issue.

11:02 a.m., Report of abandoned bicycle in the 600 block of Highland Avenue. Owner can identify and claim at the police department.

11:05 a.m., Report received of identity theft for subject that resides in the 900 block of Sunnyview. Monetary loan applied for and taken out in the victim’s name.

11:30 a.m., Parking complaint in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. No report. The vehicle was on private property.

12:25 p.m., Subject in police department to report a theft. Report was taken and continuing investigation.

1:28 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street on a continuing investigation.

1:32 p.m., Officer delivering package to rightful owner that had been recovered in a driveway in the 1400 block of Alexander.

2:00 p.m., Officers out at courthouse for court duties.

2:27 p.m., Officers out in the 900 block of Webster to assist another agency. No report.

2:47 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

3:16 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

3:29 p.m., Officer out at City Hall to pick up paperwork.

5:05 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer reference civil issues. Officer advised of court options.

5:19 p.m., Report of kids throwing items and striking a vehicle driving in the 700 block of Elm Street. Officers spoke with kids and parents. No report.

5:48 p.m., Report of subject threatening kids on playground at Dewey School. Officer unable to locate the suspect.

6:49 p.m., Officer out in the 600 block of Williams Street talking with guardians of the suspect that was reported to be threatening kids on the playground at Dewey School.

7:07 p.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of Third Street to speak with subject wanting to provide information of a possible upcoming event. No report.

9:35 p.m., Report of fire in the 10 block of Walnut Street. Determined to be recreational fire.

On Oct. 15, the Chillicothe Police Department received 130 calls for service.