At Tuesday nights board meeting the board decided to go ahead with plans to move the location of the district’s administration offices.

The current location of the administration offices along Business Highway 36 at Chillicothe’s south end are prone to flooding and has been for some time. Chillicothe R-II Schools superintendent Dan Wiebers said when discussing the insurance claim for the building, which was damaged by flooding again in May he mentioned that the school district had experienced numerous flooding incidents and would be open to move the facility and construct a new one.

“The insurance company did give us an amount that they would give us to build a new facility,” he said. “My guess is the insurance company wants us to be moved out of a floodplain and avoid those future claims.”

During Tuesday night’s board meeting the board discussed three different building locations and agreed the administration office should be built on the north end of town near the high school and Chillicothe Elementary School. That area is not in a floodplain.

Wiebers said he is not releasing the payout amount from the insurance company as the district is just beginning the process to secure an architect, develop plans and then begin asking for bids. He hoped that int he November school board meeting they could choose an architect; have building plans in place by December and soon after begin seeking bids.

As long as the newly constructed building stays within the amount offered by the insurance compny the only cost to the district will be the $1,000 deductible for the claim.

The board also decided to go ahead with placing an increase for the district operating levy on the April ballot. The board’s discussion focused on how to spread the word to voters about the current deficit spending, how that would continue and how to bring awareness about the needs of the school to the public.

In April of this year, a proposed 80 cent levy increase was on the ballot and was voted down.

Wiebers said the board also approved paying staff at Dewey Elementary School for the time they are spending, before their contracted start time to watch students who are dropped off at 7:30 a.m. Wiebers said they will be paid $12 up until their contracted start time.

Students from Field Elementary School also attended the board meeting and teachers discussed their accomplishments.

“It was nice to see the students and hear about all of the good things that are going on in their school,” Wiebers said.