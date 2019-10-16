Three fugitives were arrested on Gale Street last week.

A tip about a fugitive being at a residence on Gale Street led to the arrest of two other fugitives on Oct. 8, according to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox. Cox said that on Oct. 8 deputies followed up on a lead on a fugitive investigation involving Kennadie Nicole Stottlemyre being at an address in the 200 block of Gale Street.

Upon their arrival deputies executed an arrest warrant for Stottlemyre, 21, Chillicothe. She was wanted for alleged class D felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. She was taken to the Daviess- Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

“At the residence, we also arrested Alicia Marie Laws, 29, on a warrant for alleged probation violation on driving while revoked,” Cox said.

Laws was transferred to DDRJ in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

“A male subject at the home did not have identification and gave officers what he claimed was his name and personal identifiers. That person was found not to be wanted,” Cox said. “After leaving the residence it was determined the male lied to law enforcement about his identity and was actually a fugitive wanted on a Missouri parole warrant.”

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the home and returned to the same location and arrested Michael Alan Holtzclaw, 34, Chillicothe, on the warrant. Holtzclaw is reportedly on parole for controlled substance violation and property damage, he will be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Cox also noted a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of the alleged false identity and fraudulent misrepresentation by Holtzclaw.