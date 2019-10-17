The 8th annual dessert and auction event will be from 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Oct. 21 at the Chillicothe High School.

The Chillicothe Marching Hornets are hosting their 8th annual dessert and auction event from 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Oct. 21 at the Chillicothe High School. Tickets are $5 for dessert; and silent and live auction items will be available for bidding, with 100 percent of all proceeds from the event raised going to the Chillicothe Marching Hornets. The 7th-grade band will perform at 6 p.m.; 8th-grade band at 6:30 p.m. and high school band at 7 p.m.

Some of the auction items include: Tickets to The Pitt - The Pit Haunted House; $100 gift certificate to Clark's Furniture and Pillow - Clark's Furniture; men's Stainless Steel Blue Fanco Chain Bracelet - Sensenich Jewelry; SS Rippling Rings Earrings - Sensenich Jewelry; gift cards from Walmart, Nico'z, Pap's Priminatives, Beemer's; large wreath, Christmas Inflatable decoration and light display - Lowe's; antique rocking chair - Eclectic Love Repurposed; Family Fun Pack - The Fast Lanes Bowling Center; one-year service agreement - Foster's Heating & Air; one-year service agreement - Bott's & Tye. Organizers said this is not a complete list of auction items and they expect to have many more items added up until the start of the auction on Monday night.

Several local businesses have also donated cash and other goods to the event itself and are integral in making sure it is a successful fundraiser.

All of the money raised during the auction goes directly to the band program.

Sarah Cavanah, director of bands for Chillicothe R-II Schools said, “Funds raised help to purchase and maintain school band instruments, pay entry fees for competitions and many other things.”