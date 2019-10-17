The Chillicothe Free Methodist Church announces the addition of Pastor David Barner and

his wife Donna.

The Barner’s are Tennessee natives but moved to Chillicothe from their previous pastoral appointment in Sumner, IA.

Pastor David has more than 30 years of experience with his Bachelor of Arts, Bible and Pastoral Ministry from Vennard College and a Master of Ministry, Magna Cum Laude, Church Health and Management from Bethel College. Pastor David also comes with several credentials and professional certifications in addition to being an ordained minister including Validation, Pastoral Coach-Natural Church Development-Church Smart; Validation, Church Assessment Profiler-Natural Church Development-Church Smart; DISC Profile Workshop Leader and Coach; and Grip Birkman Personality Blueprint Coach.

Barner and his wife are musically inclined and have both taught various forms of music, including vocal and guitar, the church announced in a press release.

They have two adult sons and three grandchildren.

The Chillicothe Free Methodist Church, is located at 1441 Jackson St. The public is invited to services to help welcome Pastor David and Donna to the Chillicothe community. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m.