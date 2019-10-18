ThinkFirst Missouri in partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division has developed an evidence-based, facilitated traffic safety parent program called First Impact.

First Impact is a 60-90 minute facilitated traffic safety parent program, with a goal to reduce new driver crashes by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) law.

The First Impact program is being offered from 6:7:30 p.m., on Nov. 5 at Macon County R-IV School, 501 South Main Street, New Cambria.

To register for this event, visit https://firstimpact.missouri.edu/events, or for more information, you can contact First Impact Director, Deana Dothage, at 573-884-3463.