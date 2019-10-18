In online arrest and accident records the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) shows several area residents have been involved in accidents and arrests have been made for various offenses including fraud and possession of drugs paraphernalia.

At 8 a.m., on Oct. 17 in Caldwell County on Missouri Highway 116, four miles west of Polo, Karly D. Jonson, 23, Braymer, failed to yield to a 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by Montana J. Heil, 21, Polo, that was stopped in traffic at the construction zone and struck the rear of the vehicle. Both women received minor injuries and were treated at Liberty Hospital.

Elizabeth Wiggins, 30, Bevier, was arrested at 9:27 a.m., on Oct. 16 in Randolph County on a Macon County warrant for fraud and insufficient checks. She was taken to the Randolph County Jail.

According to the patrol’s reports Ricky A Pauley, 35, Milan was also arrested by troopers He was arrested at 2:01 p.m., Oct. 14 in Sullivan County on two misdemeanor arrest warrants out of Sullivan County for violation of a protection order. He was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.

Brendon K. Lleihauer, 22, Hamilton, was arrested by troopers in Daviess County at about 5:45 p.m., on Oct. 14, according to the report. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance - meth; possession of marijuana; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and for not wearing a seatbelt. He was released from the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail after a 24-hour hold, according to the report.

Robert B Engelhard, 64, Marceline, received minor injuries during an accident at 7:10 p.m., on Oct. 14 on U.S. Highway 36 just west of Highway 129 when he struck a deer with his 2007 Harley Davidson and overturned. He was taken by ambulance to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries, according to the report.

At 10:18 p.m., in Platte County on Oct. 14 Tristan R. Frump, 28, Chillicothe, received minor injuries and was taken to Mosaic Hospital by ambulance after an accident involving the 2005 Ford he was riding in was struck by a 2019 Freightliner on Interstate 29, south at the 28.2-mile marker, and overturned.

According to the report the driver of the Ford is undetermined.