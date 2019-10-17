Press release for Oct. 16, 2019

10:46 a.m., Officers out at courthouse to take custody of subjects on warrants that needed to be processed. Brought to the police department for processing.

11:05 a.m., Officer out at courthouse with paperwork.

12:47 p.m., Officer at the police department to take statement from subject reference a fraud case.

2:01 p.m., Officer out assisting another agency in the 10 block of S. Washington Street.

2:29 p.m., Officer performing fingerprinting detail at the police department.

2:44 p.m., Officers out in 1100 block of Third Street on a continuing investigation.

3:01 p.m., Officers checking report of impaired driver picking up child at elementary school. Officer checked area and could not locate the suspected vehicle.

3:49 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with an officer.

4:46 p.m., Officers called to a residence in the 200 block of Garr Field Road in reference an out of control juvenile. contact made and report taken for juvenile authority.

4:47 p.m., Report of a careless and imprudent driver, possibly impaired, on S. Washington Street. The vehicle was halted and the driver was okay.

6:00 p.m., Report of an intoxicated driver leaving a business in the 600 block of W. Business 36. .Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

7:44 p.m., Report of a vehicle accident in the 500 block of N. Washington Street. A parked vehicle’s side mirror was struck by a passing vehicle. No injuries and report taken.

8:20 p.m., Report from another agency of a disturbance in the 300 block of Jackson. Officers checked for the specific address that was given and determined it did not exist. The reporting agency was re-contacted and advised they were unsure of address or if it was even in Chillicothe.

On Oct. 16, the Chillicothe Police Department received 79 calls for service.