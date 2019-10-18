Southwest Livingston 2019 Homecoming Royalty

Southwest Livingston Wildcats will celebrate Homecoming today, Friday, Oct. 18. Coronation follows the 7 p.m., football game against West/North Nodaway. Southwest royalty, shown, left to right is: Brett Kelchen, Freshman escort; Annabelle Sackrey, Freshman attendant; Owen Oesch, Sophomore escort; Ally-Jo Ralls, Sophomore attendant; Mack Anderson, King candidate; Rachel Holt, Queen candidate; Julian Hughes, Queen candidate; Bryce Wolf, King candidate; Caroline Warren, Queen candidate; Logan Liebendorfer, King candidate; Lily Webb, Junior attendant; and Patrick Warren, Junior escort.