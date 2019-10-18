1 Dogtober Fest – The 26th annual event (182 in dog years) is 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Sunday at Kemper Outdoor Education Center, 8201 S. Jasper Bell Road, Blue Springs. Bring your best friend out for a day that celebrates all things canine. Enjoy competitions in dock diving and Frisbee catching, see "working dogs" demonstrate how they do their jobs. Other event highlights include the Halloween costume and other contests, the one-mile trail dog walk, Agility, Rally, Canine Good Citizen, and the Blessing of the Animals. In lieu of an admission fee, dog food donations will be accepted for local animal shelters. Free admission with a donation of dog food for local animal shelters. Food trucks will be available on site.

2 Enchanted Forest – George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road. The non-scary family friendly Halloweed event returns for the last two weekends of October, beginning 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Walk on a paved trail through the forest, visiting witty skits with elaborate costumes, with a castle scene along the pond. Sponsored by Powerhouse Theatre Foundation. Admission is $3 per person for ages 2-older. Concessions will be available for purchase. Call 816-325-7115 or 816-325-7370 for more information.

3 Food on the Missouri Frontier – A new event 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, 107 Osage St., Sibley. Historical interpreters will be preparing and preserving food for the winter months. Take in the smells of cooking using an open fire, a “tin kitchen,” and on a stone hearth while you help make part of the meal. Rediscover the variety of historic food preservation methods used for hundreds of years. Take home popular recipes from early American kitchens to make for your family. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for youths and seniors. Call 816-229-8980 for more information.

4 Demolition derby – Smash and crash ’em at the Destruction in the Valley Demo Derby, noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Valley Speedway, 348 E. Old U.S. 40, Grain Valley. There will be a trick or treat party for the kids and a pit party from noon-1 p.m., as well as ATV racing between derby events. Tickets are $15 general admission, $8 for children and $18 for the party deck. For registration, advance tickets or more information, go to www.valleyspeedway.com for more information.

5 Border crossings exhibit – An exhibit consisting of objects left by immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, at the Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence, through Oct. 28. Kansas City artist Israel Garcia Garcia explores the historic link between the Latino immigrants who cross the border today and those who crossed generations ago to establish Kansas City's Latino community. For adults, and no admission fee.

