Crews with the Chillicothe Fire Department spent just over an hour at a house fire at 200 Crescent Drive last Thursday, which claimed the lives of two family pets.

According to a press release from, Chillicothe Fire Department Captain Derrick Allen crews were dispatched to a residence at 2000 Crescent Drive at about 4:37 p.m., on Oct. 17.

Crews arrived and immediately reported seeing smoke. They then entered the home and headed to the basement where they found the fire and immediately put it out, according to Allen. Crews then began to work to open basement windows and set up a ventilation system to get the smoke out of the home and to search for hot spots int he fire.

“While searching the upstairs for possible family pets, two cats were found deceased,” Allen said. “The Livingston County Humane society came to the scene and took the deceased cats.” The homeowner was contacted and made aware of the situation as fire crews began to investigate. The fire. According to the press release, was determined to be a possible electrical fire starting in the basement around a dehumidifier.

“The fire appeared to be accidental,” Allen said.

The home suffered significant smoke damage.