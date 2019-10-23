What a Season!!

What a Move—1969-2019. On October 15, 1969, in the state of California, Future Farmers of American at the 42 nd National FFA Convention, it was voted upon, passed, and women were permitted to join the organization. Such a strong, powerful and positive move that has strengthened the lives of so many!

The Chillicothe High School Key Club will hold a Rally Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the CHS Commons. They invited Trenton and Carrollton schools to come and do a service project with them. This year’s project is to collect new or gently used books, toys and clothes for the Chillicothe foster, Adopt, Connect. If anyone would like to donate items, please drop them off at the high school or join them on the 9th at 10 a.m.

It’s A Wrap!!! What an outstanding year for Chillicothe High School Lady Hornets Golf, Hallie Jones, Brooke Williams and Quincey Jessen. Spending two days at Fremont Golf Course near Nixa participating in the Class 1 State Championship for Hallie Rae, alongside friends from Southwest School-Ludlow, Makenna Campbell and Brookfield High, Laken Sattman and Demi Downey. What a full paced season for the golfers and huge strides of accomplishments since Hallie’s 1st meet on Sept. 3. Great season for Hallie Rae, her 3rd trip to State play and compliments to Coach Tim Marsh.

We also give a Big Shout Out to our Sportsman Paul Sturm for the wonderful coverage given this season in all the area sports. Amazing, you read his story and you feel like you have been to the event.

Wow—possibly a new District Office for Chillicothe R-II. Sounds wonderful and right out on the Campus that houses the High School and Chillicothe Elementary.

