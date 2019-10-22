Pavement patching will happen on Route 36 in Macon County, Wednesday.

Weather permitting, on Oct. 23, MoDOT will be doing pavement patching on U.S. Route 36 in Macon County, according to a press release from the agency. The road will be reduced to one lane from Route K to Lariat Avenue. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a width restriction of 15 feet during working hours.

Motorists can expect possible delays and will need to use caution when traveling through work zones or use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.