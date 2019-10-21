Press release for Oct. 20, 2019

2:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Williams Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

2:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Hedrick Medical Center Emergency room in reference to a person causing a disturbance. The male was at the ER with a female (patient) friend and was escorted off the property.

11:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

5:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a 13-year-old female missing from the 600 block of Sunset. The female was locate a short time later.

7:52 p.m., Officers checked on a stranded motorist at the Jct of US Highway 36 and US Highway 65 Hwy. The stranded motorist had contacted a tow truck.

11:53 p.m., Officers checked on possible suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Graves St. Nothing was located.

Press release for Oct. 19, 2019

1:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music in the 900 block of Frederick. Contact was made and the music was turned down.

11:59 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing from the 200 block of Gale St. The incident remains under investigation.

12:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an intruder in a residence in the 200 block of Second Street. Officers searched the residence and there was no one located.

1:24 p.m., Officers received a report from a local resident of a possible scam/fraudulent phone call. The resident did not provide the scammer with any information.

1:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a peace disturbance call in the 300 block of Herriman Street. Officers advised the suspects of the complaint and were advised to quiet down.

5:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a Pitbull dog dragging a chain and was being aggressive. Officers contacted animal control.

7:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone in the 1300 block of Third St. Contact was made and the vehicle was moved.

Press release for Oct. 18, 2019

4:29 a.m., Officers checked on an open gate at a commercial business in the 200 block of S. Mitchell Ave. The gate had been opened by an employee.

8:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a wallet being stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the 1300 block of Jackson St.

11:36 a.m., Officers arrested Travis Moritz in the 700 block of Second Street on three Livingston County and two Chillicothe Municipal warrants for failure to appear in court. Moritz was unable to post bond and was transported to the police department where he was processed and transported to Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

9:34 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

10:15 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist.

10:27 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle parked in a no parking zone in the 1200 block of Locust St. Officers issued a Municipal Citation for illegal parking.

11:54 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible fraud/scam in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

11:55 a.m., Officers received a sixth warrant just issued to Travis Moritz from Livingston County charging him with assault 4th degree and two counts of peace disturbance. Moritz was served the additional warrant prior to being transported to jail.

2:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched with the Fire Department to a report of a natural gas leak in the 600 block of Broadway.

4:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of children playing in the street at the intersection of Jackson and Dickinson St.

5:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. Officers found that the person was not in need of any assistance.

6:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 200 block of Webster St. The resident was not in need of any assistance.

6:37 p.m., Officers assisted a tow company at the Jct of US Highway 36 and US Highway 65 with traffic control while he prepared to tow a vehicle for mechanical repair.

6:37 p.m., Officers checked on a stranded motorist at Ryan Lane and Brunswick.

7:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an open door in the 200 block of Turner St. and it was unknown if the owner was present. Officers located the owner at the property who advised he was working in the building.

8:27 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a person sleeping in the lobby of an apartment building in the 700 block of Clay and the building manager was not present and requested Officers to check on the person. Officers made contact and determined that the person was a resident of the complex.

8:59 p.m., Officers assisted Livingston County Deputies with an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on a fugitive that was reported to be at a local residence. The fugitive was not located and both agencies are continuing to gather information as to the person’s whereabouts.

9:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 1400 block of Clay St. The incident was determined to be a civil issue between two residents.

10:09 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 200 block of Cowgill. The person was not in need of any assistance.

Press release for Oct. 17, 2019

1:13 a.m., Officer checked the well-being of subjects on bicycles at Jackson and Broadway. They were okay.

1:25 a.m., Officers observed an open door on an R/V that was parked at Bridge and Commercial. Owner contacted.

1:53 a.m., Officer assisted another agency ambulance on an intoxicated subject being transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. No report.

1:55 a.m., Officers performed a building security check in the 900 block of Dickinson. Light on in building. All Secure.

2:48 a.m., Officer assisted deputies on an intoxicated subject call in Dawn. No report.

7:25 a.m., Officers reported to the area of Hogan Street, in reference to a young girl knocking on a door and asking for a ride to school. The subject was located at Cooper and Dickinson and continued to school. Info will be given to the School Resource Officer.

8:04 a.m., Alarm activated in the 1700 block of Bryan Street. Determined to be false alarm.

8:35 a.m., Report of disturbance in the 200 block of Webster Street. Determined to have been between a couple and actually in the 200 block of Gale Street. Determined verbal and no one arrested.

8:35 a.m., Alarm , again, in the 1700 block of Bryan. Everything checked okay. Owner notified.

8:53 a.m., Officer performed funeral escort for local business.

9:24 a.m., Officers involved in investigation with another agency near the junction of Washington and Business US 36 Hwy.

9:34 a.m., School Resource Officer checking possible truancy issue in the 1300 block of Burnam Road.

9:48 a.m., School Resource Officer at police department speaking with parents and children reference truancy issues.

12:32 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Olive on possible theft of utilities. Unable to make contact with suspect.

12:36 p.m., Report of suspicious person in the 500 block of Washington Street. Officer unable to locate the subject as described.

2:20 p.m., Officer travelled to Trenton to attend Child Advocacy meeting.

2:30 p.m., Officers assisting Children’s Division on investigation at Elementary School and 400 block of Reynard Street.

2:52 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on medical call in the 200 block of Herriford.

3:47 p.m., Request to speak with owners of dogs that are threatening toward a neighbor. Owners talked with and situation handled.

4:04 p.m., Possible liquor law violation by customer at business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Everything okay.

4:07 p.m., Officer spoke with subject over ownership of vehicle. Determined to be civil issue.

4:29 p.m., Officers out in 400 block of Reynard Street on a follow-up investigation.

4:34 p.m., Officers assisted with traffic control for Fire Department on structure fire in 200 block of Crescent Drive.

4:56 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer reference a previous reported incident.

7:33 p.m., Reported domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Hickory Drive. No arrests in response to argument. A non-involved third party that was present was arrested on an active warrant for felony hit and run, transported to the police department and processed. The subject was released after posting bond.

8:12 p.m., Subject in police department with letter and check that appear to be a scam wanting you to put the check in your bank and then draw money for doing so. DO NOT FALL FOR THESE SCAMS!!! When someone offers you something for nothing, ----don’t do it!

10:25 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at Hwy. 190 and US 65 subjects back on their way, again.

10:30 p.m., Subject requesting a check the well-being on subjects. Officers unable to contact the subject of the request.

10:46 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Employee activation by accident.

On Oct. 17, Chillicothe Police received 97 calls for service.