On Oct. 12, the Chillicothe FFA participated in the Area II FFA Sports Day in Liberty with 29 members. Members went to Liberty Corn Maze. The corn maze’s “Wild West in the Midwest” design highlights the Wild West in Western Missouri and the outlaw, Jesse James. With four large mazes to choose from, FFA member journeyed through the safe and money bag, or wind through the train and stagecoach for one heck of a good time. They also enjoyed a long hike through the Jesse James Wanted poster and pistols on an amazing adventure filled with twists and turns. This time at the corn maze represents a reward for members as well as a time for fellowship. There were approximately 112 area members present.