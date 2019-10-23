A Braymer man who has been in jail since late July on a tampering charge has been charged with murder, just over three months after two Wisconsin men were reported missing after their last communication was from his farm.

On July 21, Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing by family members in Wisconsin after the pair failed to make a flight out of Kansas City International Airport. The men, who were in town for business last communication was from a farm associated with Garland Joey Nelson. On Wednesday, Nelson was formally charged with murder.

Nelson was charged with two counts of first-degree, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Earlier this month Nelson plead not guilty to the tampering with a motor vehicle charge.

Nick 35, and his brother Justin, 24, were in Braymer, on business on July 21, to collect a check for $250,000 from Nelson for cattle in his care. While at Nelson’s farm one of the brothers told a family member and employee back in Wisconsin that they were on schedule to make their flight back to Wisconsin, they were later reported missing and once questions Nelson began giving misleading statements.

Nelson eventually admitted to moving a Ford F250 rental truck, which had been leased to Nick Diemel. That truck was found parked in a commuter lot in Holt, with keys in the ignition.

The affidavit filed in the case says Nelson admitted he acted alone in driving the truck to the commuter lot. Documents also show he told police he removed the cellphones belonging to the brothers and disposed of them along the roadway while walking back to Holt, where he claims arranged for someone to give him a ride to another location.

Authorities said in court documents it is believed Nick and Justin Diemel never left Nelson's property. According to authorities, Nelson eventually told authorities when he arrived back at the farm, he found two bodies believed to belong to Nick and Justin Diemel, deceased and stuffed inside a 55-gallon metal barrel in a pole barn just south of the residence.

The affidavit states that one at a time he bodies were moved through a pasture in a skid loader bucket to a neighboring pasture where they were covered with diesel fuel and burned. After they were burned, Nelson said one or both of the bodies were placed in a manure pile by a metal barn then a skid loader was used to crush the barrels and the remains were placed elsewhere on the property. The crushed barrels were later located on the farm

Documents also state Nelson said at one point in time he returned to the pole barn and used a shovel to remove what he believed to be blood from the floor where authorities believe the brothers were killed.

Nelson, a previously convicted felon is not allowed to legally possess a firearm. He did admit to having access to and using a .30-30 rifle to kill two small animals July 20.

The evidentiary section of the affidavit shows that authorities state burned human remains were found in a manure pile on the property and based on DNA comparisons, it is believed the remains are those of Nick and Justin Diemel. Bloodstains that were found on clothing belonging to Nelson were confirmed through DNA testing to be that of Nick Diemel.

Nelson is scheduled for initial arraignment on the new charges at 10 a.m., Oct. 24 in Caldwell County Court before Judge Jason Alfred Kanoy.