The Kirksville Kiwanis Club is proud to welcome its newest member, John McConnell. McConnell is a retired broadcaster and current member of the Kirksville R-III School District's Board of Education. Pictured, from left, are Kirksville Kiwanis Club Past President, Past Lieutenant Governor, Secretary, Region II Trustee, and sponsoring member John Buckwalter, McConnell, and Kirksville Kiwanis Club President Charley Cooper.



