The CPD received 82 calls for service on Oct. 21.

Press release for Oct. 21, 2019

12:24 a.m., Suspicious acting subject at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers checked on subject and is okay.

12:51 a.m., Report of possible gun shots in the 400 block of Clay Street. Determined to be items falling on a metal roof.

7:12 a.m., Report of a deer struck and killed on N. Washington between Hedrick Medical Center and the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Deer was removed from the roadway.

8:39 a.m., Officer out at police department to conduct an interview.

12:04 p.m., Minor backing accident occurred in the 400 block of Locust Street. Vehicle could not see a vehicle parked directly behind them and backed into the front of an unoccupied vehicle.

2:19 p.m., Officers out at courthouse for court duties.

3:33 p.m., Parking complaint in the 10 block of Cherry Street. Found slightly congested parking but able to get around.

4:49 p.m., Report of suspicious activity near Shafer Park. Officers unable to locate the reported activity.

5:38 p.m., Report of peace disturbance near South and Samuel Streets. Kids on golf cart and barking dogs. Kids were spoken to.

7:29 p.m., Subjects in to police department to speak with an officer in reference to behavioral issues with a son.

7:30 p.m., Officers out in the 1100 block of Clay Street on an investigation.

7:58 p.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of Walnut Street for paper service.

8:39 p.m., Officer assisted a State Patrolman on a traffic stop in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street.

9:49 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of East Street to someone trying to enter their residence. Premises checked and investigation continuing.

10:05 p.m., Subject in the police department with questions for an officer in reference a pending investigation.

10:10 p.m., Report of subject possibly suffering from anxiety issues and needing medical assistance. A city address was checked and officers were unable to locate the subject at that time. A Deputy and State Trooper were able to locate the subject at an address in the county and transport them to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

On Oct. 21, the Chillicothe Police Department received 82 calls for service.