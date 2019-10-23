Following a two-day trial earlier this week a Livingston County jury found a Lathrop man guilty of three counts of possession of a weapon in a jail facility and one count of damage to jail/jail property.

Miguel A. Torres, 42, was found guilty in Livingston cLouty after a December 2018 change of venue to Livingston County. His case was heard before Circuit Judge Ryan Horsman, tried by Daviess County Prosecuting Attorney Annie Gibson; Torres was represented by two attorneys from the Public Defender's Office. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) conducted bailiff duty and had additional security present throughout the trial.

Torres was charged with these crimes, following incarceration at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail for other charges. He was arrested on Oct. 8, for the weapons and damage charges by LCSO and has remained incarcerated at Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail since then,

He will be sentenced at a later date and is being held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail pending sentencing assessment report and next court appearance.