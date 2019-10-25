The week of Oct. 1, Chief Deputy Michael Claypole attended training with the Missouri Sheriffs' Association for Deputy Conference.

The training provided for Chief Deputy Claypole included: Complexities of Sheriff Office Budgeting, Ethical & Professional Decision Making, Officers Safety Threats with Prisoner Transportation, Narcoterrorism and the Threat to the United States, Suits Against Law Enforcement Officers, Internal Affairs & Garrity Interviewing, Toxic Employees and Use of Force Incidents, Review and Policies.

Claypole began working for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in 2008 and was promoted to chief deputy in January 2013.