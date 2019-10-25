Press release for Oct. 24, 2019

6:34 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the Jct. of US Highway 36 and US Highway 65. Officers reported that a vehicle was slowing to make a left turn and was struck in the rear by another vehicle causing minor damage.

8:51 a.m., Officers conducted traffic control in the 1300 block of Washington Street to assist the

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities on a maintenance detail.

8:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Third Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests made.

9:24 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the area or Polk and Dickinson St. Officers advised that the person had left the area.

10:02 a.m., Officers assisted a motorist in the 600 block of S. Washington Street.

10:21 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Washington and Webster Street in reference to a tractor-trailer unit attempting to turn onto Webster and was unable to negotiate the turn.

10:47 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of someone getting into a vehicle while it was parked in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. Nothing was reported missing.

11:47 a.m., Officers checked on an abandoned vehicle at Mitchell Road and US 36 Hwy.

1:39 p.m., Officers spoke with a resident on the phone in reference to a child custody dispute.

4:31 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist at Polk and Washington Street.

4:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an illegally parked vehicle in the 800 block of

Washington Street. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and the vehicle was moved.

4:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of animal abuse/neglect in the 900 block of Elm Street. Officers located the dog and reported that no evidence of abuse or neglect was observed.

5:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a log chain in the southbound lanes of Washington St at Ryan Lane. Officers reported that the chain had been removed from the road.

5:57 p.m., Officers assisted with traffic at Ryan Lane and Mitchell Road in reference to a stranded motorist.

6:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an illegally parked vehicle in the 1600 block of Maple St.

6:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a person with mental issues in the 2700 block of Washington Street. The person was taken home.

7:20 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Children’s Division on a child abuse/neglect hotline in the 200 block of Webster Street.

8:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a male in the street with a sign asking for beer and a motel room. Officers made contact with the male and advised him that he could not be in the street creating a traffic hazard.

10:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a careless driver northbound at Third and Washington Street.

Press release for Oct. 23, 2019

12:21 a.m., Officers responded to a commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Premises were checked and everything okay.

7:57 a.m., Request for Officers to check suspicious acting subject in the 200 block of Calhoun Street. .Officers checked the subject and was okay.

8:47 a.m., Report of an orange Kawasaki 4-wheeler stolen from the 2900 block of N. Washington Street. Investigation continuing.

8:54 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

9:11 a.m., Subject in police department to have personal property returned.

9:24 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of S. Washington Street on a continuing investigation.

10:48 a.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up paperwork.

12:22 p.m., Officers checked the area of First and Wilson for report of a wire down. Semi had struck an AT&T utility pole and snapped the pole. Wire was removed from the roadway and AT&T notified.

12:34 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

12:52 p.m., Officer checked well-being of subject in the 400 block of Third Street who was alleged to have made comments of committing self-harm. Subject was contacted and denied having made the statements. a relative was contacted and was going to make checks on the subject.

1:08 p.m., Officer in the police department to return call to subject in reference to helping to locate a missing truck.

12:08 p.m., Officer assisting Children’s Services with possible child abuse situation. investigation continuing.

2:22 p.m., Officer responded to a parking complaint in the 300 block of Jackson Street. Handled by an officer.

2:53 p.m., Received a parking complaint at Broken Arrow Rd. and Tomahawk Rd. The vehicle was legally parked.

2:53 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

2:46 p.m., Officers responded to 1500 block of N. Washington St. in reference to a subject who needed help with past traumatic issues. Upon arrival, It was determined the subject was not a threat to himself or others and a referral will be made to North Central MO Mental Health to assist the subject.

2:53 p.m., Officers responded to a report of stealing at Walmart in the 1000 block of Graves Street. A 52-year-old female was arrested for theft. A 27-year-old male had left the scene as the subjects were advised that the police were being called. The subjects were working for a company that stocks merchandise for the business. In-store Asset Protection had been previously suspecting and observing them for theft from the business. Video evidence was viewed and shows the female concealing several items and attempting to leave the store with what would total a felony theft amount of merchandise. The male suspect later turned himself in to the police department. Both subjects were processed and released pending further investigation and charges being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.

3:47 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Polk Street to a reported trespassing. Subject information was received and investigation continuing.

5:14 p.m., Officers checked well-being of subject in the 1900 block of Polk Street. The subject was okay.

5:32 p.m., Officers out at Clay Street Park checking subject that is possibly in violation of sexual offender restriction. The reported subject was not there.

10:14 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject in the 300 block of Third Street. Officers checked the area and unable to locate anyone.

10:41 p.m., Report of subject acting suspiciously around several vehicles at First and Washington. Officer unable to locate the individual, but found that several of the vehicles had been left unsecured. keys were removed by officer and contact will be made with the property owner.

On Oct. 23, Chillicothe Police received 122 calls for service.