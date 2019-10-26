Chili dinner and trunk or treat

Liberty Street Community of Christ Church is sponsoring a trunk or treat and chili dinner event on Oct. 27, 5 to 6 p.m., 416 N. Liberty St., Independence. This event is open to the public. Come in costumes and bring a bag to collect your treats and also enjoy a free chili dinner.

Unity Village Chapel hosts trunk or treat

The Unity Village Chapel will present a trunk or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1901 N.W. Blue Parkway. This event is open to the community and is free.

There will be treats, hayrides, witch’s brew, a photo area, fire trucks and special police officer guests. Children in costumes will gather treats as they walk car to car in the labyrinth, near the south entry to the Unity Village campus.

In lieu of entrance or parking fees, donations of “basics” – toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, etc. – will be accepted.

‘Teach Us to Be Humble’ is theme at Stone Church

Sunday’s theme at Stone Church is “Teach Us to Be Humble.”

Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and the worship service begins at 10:20 a.m. The church is at 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence.

Alecia Cripps will be the speaker at the worship service.

St. Mark’s UMC offers turkey dinner

St. Marks’ Church invites the public to its annual turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2, at the church, 603 N. Jennings Road, Independence.

The menu includes turkey or ham and all the trimmings, as well as drinks and desserts. Proceeds will be used to support the church’s mission projects and church needs.

The dinner costs $9 for adults and $5 or children ages 10 and younger. No reservations required. For more information, call Shirley Weaver at 816-716-1184.

Eastgate Christian Ladies’ Day Out

Eastgate Christan Church, 4010 S. River Blvd., Independence, will host a “Ladies’ Day Out” sale from 10 a.m., to 3 p.m. Nov. 2.

Vendors will present women’s clothing (sizes XS to 3X), children’s clothing, and accessories, including lingerie, nail products, skin care, jewelry, Scentsy, CBD oil, and Avon products. Snacks, hot dogs and soft drinks will also be available for sale. All women are welcome to visit the church to enjoy this event. If you would like to be a vendor, call Katie Wilson, The White Peony Boutique, at 816-729-2001.

Northern Boulevard UMC hosts chili and bake sale

Northern Boulevard UMC will host its annual chili and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9, at 1800 S. Northern Blvd.

The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and the chili-and-soup meal will be available starting at 11 a.m. Items for sale will include delicious baked goods as well as gifts.

From 2 to 4 p.m., a “Silent Night” silhouettes painting event will also be available. Painters will have several choices of materials and will be able to create Christmas scenes. The cost will be $15 per canvas. This painting project is easy enough for all ages and skill levels.