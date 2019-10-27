Every few years, often when they least expect it, millions of Missourians are required to do something really terrible. I’m not talking about getting a colonoscopy, which I described in grisly detail over my last two columns. This is something even more inconvenient and complicated. The procedure takes much longer and the preparation, while it doesn’t necessarily involve hibernating in the bathroom for 24 hours, is more difficult to successfully achieve, probably because it involves much more than an intentional overdose on laxatives.

About a month ago, I received a notification that it was time for me to renew my driver’s license. In Missouri, this is a mandatory infliction of torture every six years for anyone between the ages of 21 and 69; and every three years for those between the ages of 18 and 20, and those 70 years or older. The reasons for the difference, I think, based on my recent experiences with my young daughters and elderly father, are that the latter group are far more likely to: (1) back into walls, poles and your car while it is parked outside of Hy-Vee; and (2) they really shouldn’t be allowed to drive in the first place. The reasons for anyone regardless of age being required to renew their driver’s license every so often, I think, are: (1) to update your personal information so it can be sold to the Russians; and more importantly (2) so the Department of Revenue can extract $27 from your bank account to cover “processing fees.”

My 18-year-old daughter and I were both born in October so we received our compliance notices in the mail on the same day, in the form of small postcards from the Department of Revenue in microscopic, unintelligible pica print. Because neither of us are yet mature enough to handle these matters on our own, we handed these to my wife, who dutifully organized packages of the necessary documentation that would ensure the state that we were qualified to legally operate motor vehicles until the next time they bothered with us: our certified birth certificates; our valid passports; and our verified proof of address. Amy told us where the driver’s license bureau was located and sent us on our way.

The Department of Revenue office on a Friday afternoon is like a combination of a crowded airport gate during a delayed flight and a hospital waiting room: a hundred or more nervous, hollow-eyed zombies wringing their hands and fidgeting about with their papers, expecting the worst. I was fortunate to have Sadie with me because she was savvy enough to find the tiny touch-screen monitor on the wall to print out our waiting numbers in line: D117 and D118. I have no doubt there are some in her three-year renewal group, those over the age of 70, who continue to sit there today, no numbers in hand because nobody told them they needed one or how to print them.

When they called for victim number D102 right after we sat down, I was somewhat relieved. There were five different Department of Revenue workers manning the counters, so I figured they could churn through 15 people rather quickly. Then I soon realized that a bunch of other people had numbers starting with M and B and R. The D crowd, as it turned out, were those attempting to renew their licenses and they were a disagreeable collection of boors, seemingly more interested in engaging in long-winded arguments than accomplishing the goal at hand. I later found out why.

I threatened to leave at least 100 times over the next 90 minutes, but my daughter talked me off the ledge each time. She was perfectly content to sit there and Snapchat since that’s exactly what she would have been doing anyway regardless of her location. Finally, they called Sadie’s number, and after what seemed like an eternity talking to the worker, she began waving her arms and prompting me to join her at the counter.

“Your daughter does not have verified proof of her address,” the DOR worker explained to me.

“Not a problem,” I told them. “I will verify that she lives with me and her mother at the same address printed on her old driver’s license.”

“Oh goodness no,” the worker said shaking her head. “We need a utility bill or a bank statement addressed to her.”

“She’s a high school kid,” I explained. “She doesn’t have any money and doesn’t pay any bills. She doesn’t get any mail. I really don’t either for that matter. We get about ten pounds of paper delivered to our mailbox every single day but it’s all addressed to my wife.”

It seemed we had reached a stalemate when something occurred to me. “Sadie orders a lot of stuff from Amazon,” I told the worker as she was shaking her head again. “Clothes and God knows what else are in these huge boxes that are dropped off by the UPS truck every day. I guess we can haul them in here and prove where she lives.”

As we walked out empty-handed, the worker was still shaking her head.

Homeboy, aka Columbia attorney Doug Pugh, is the father of two daughters. Beyond that, it gets weird. He’s a Kewpie married to a Bruin, a graduate of both MU’s journalism and law schools and is working to become domesticated for the sake of his wife and the girls.