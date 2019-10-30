On the evening of Oct. 26, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was dispatched to locate a Chevrolet Impala that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 from a location in Caldwell County, Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release. The vehicle was reported to be occupied by two adult women and children and the driver was driving erratic and refusing to let the passenger and child(ren) out of the vehicle.

Sheriff Cox and Deputy Williams located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 and was able to get it stopped between Utica and the Grand River. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jill L. Brown, 46, St. Joseph, on Macon County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation on driving while revoked/suspended and DWI with bond set at $20,000.

“During the investigation, the LCSO recovered suspected methamphetamine and schedule II prescription medication,” Cox said. “The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with completing the investigation of suspected felony DWI under drugs with a child in the vehicle.”

Brown was processed at the LCSO and transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail pending extradition by the Macon County Sheriff.