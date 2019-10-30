Area events on or after Nov. 1.

Church Women United to meet Nov. 1

Church Women United will meet at 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 1, 2019, at Bishop Hogan School, 1114 Trenton St., to celebrate World Community Day. The meeting is hosted by the ladies of St. Columban Catholic Church. World Community Day focuses on “The time is now resolve to love” with the invitation to prayerfully approach the celebration with open hearts, willing to leave comfort zones and become more inclusive communities, living peacefully together. This same celebration will be held worldwide in approximately 170 countries. Church Women United is very important locally as it is the sponsor for the Mobile Meals Program. Please contact Coordinator Norma Hussey at 646-7777 if you would like to volunteer to deliver meals.

Academic Achievement Banquet to be held Nov. 5

The Chillicothe R-II School District will be hosting the 28th annual Academic Achievement Banquet at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Jenkins Center at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center.

Veterans Needs Day

Aging in Place will also be hosting a Veterans Needs Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wed. Nov. 6 at the American Legion Post Building at 1400 Washington. Various Veteran agencies will be represented, as well as local resources assisting with housing, weatherization, disabilities, mental health and more. For more information about Needs Day and the agencies represented, visit the Livingston County Health Center Facebook Page or call 646-5506.

Bishop Hogan Veteran’s Day program and lunch

Bishop Hogan Memorial School will hold its 22nd annual Veteran’s Day Appreciation program at 10:30 a.m., on Nov. 7, in the school gymnasium. Captain Michael Pope will be the guest speaker. After the program, guests are invited to stay for lunch. Veterans lunch is being paid for by the PTO, other guests can eat lunch for $2.50. Please RSVP by Monday, Nov. 4, to the school office at 660-646-0705.

Holiday Sip and Shop

The Chillicothe Country Club is hosting a Holiday Sip and Shop from 6-10 p.m., on Nov. 12 at the Country Club. The event will feature vendors and free appetizers.

Burnside Cemetery Association Meeting

Members and friends of the Burnside Cemetery Association are invited to attend a potluck lunch at the home of Willa and Jim George at 11:30 a.m., on Nov. 16. An association meeting will follow the luncheon. To reach the George’s home from Chillicothe, drive south on U.S. Hwy 65 for 6.7 miles and turn east on Hwy JJ. Travel east for 2.5 miles to the intersection on County Road, LIV 355. Opening night at

Festival of Lights

The opening night celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. Horse-drawn sleigh rides, warm drinks and Santa will all be part of the event.

Call 646-2411 or email the C-T at news@chillicothenews.com to submit items to the Community Calendar.