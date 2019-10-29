Press release for Oct. 28, 2019

12:10 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 2600 block of N Washington Street. The alarm was accidentally tripped by an employee.

2:58 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 2600 block of N Washington Street. The alarm was accidentally set off by an employee.

4:29 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check on a suspicious person in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street.

7:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an alarm at Hedrick Medical Center. Officers were advised that there was an unruly person causing a disturbance. The male was escorted off the property and no charges were sought.

9:59 a.m., Officers spoke with a resident at the police department in reference to a property issue.

11:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 400 block of Vine Street. The resident was contacted and was not in need of assistance.

11:32 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 200 block of Jackson Street. The resident was not in need of assistance.

11:38 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.

12:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a theft from a business in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers were provided a vehicle description and license plate number of the involved person. Officers located the vehicle on N Washington Street north of Highway 190. Officers recovered the stolen property and arrested Tiffany L. Haffner for stealing. Haffner was released on a municipal citation.

3:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle striking a mailbox in the 1200 block of Alexander. The driver of the vehicle agreed to pay for the damage and a police report was not requested.

3:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival

4:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Chillicothe R-ll School Bus barn in reference to a report that a small child had not been picked up by a parent. The parent was contacted by officers and the child was returned to the parent and the incident was referred to the Livingston County Children’s Division.

5:23 p.m., Officers returned property that had been recovered to the owner.

On Oct. 28, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 87 calls for service.