CFD responded to a car fire on Ashley Avenue at 7:51 a.m., this morning.

Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on in the 100 block of Ashley Avenue at 7:51 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Engine 1 arrived on the scene with four crew members, according to Cpt. Tracy Bradley.

“Upon arrival, we noticed a Chevy Blazer backed into the driveway with the engine compartment fully engulfed in flames,’ Bradley said in a press release. “The police department had tried putting the flames out with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful.”

Fire crews then lodged the front line hose from Engine 1 into the hood of the vehicle and began the process of putting out the fire.

“The owner stated that she had taken a child to meet the bus and returned home and went inside,” Bradley said. “After a few minutes, she noticed the flames. She denies having any trouble with the vehicle prior to this incident.”

Fire crews returned to the fire station at about 8:13 a.m.