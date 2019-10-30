Press release for Oct. 29, 2019

10:50 a.m., Officers provided a funeral escort.

12:34 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a forgery in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

4:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

4:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an illegally parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Monroe St. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and the vehicle was moved.

5:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1300 block of Polk St. The resident was contacted and was not in need of any assistance.

6:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible prowler in the 1700 block of Borden St. Officers were unable to locate them prowler.