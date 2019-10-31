A driver was recently arrested for going 98 mph on U. S. Highway 36.

Following a series of traffic stops that led to arrests, one involving excessive speed, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox issued a press release reminding local residents of the dangers of excessive speeding.

“Keep in mind on a two-lane highway you are only maybe one to two feet apart from every vehicle you meet and having a violent head-on collision,” Cox said. “On four-lane divided highways, you are maybe one to two feet apart from sideswipe collision with every passing vehicle.”

At 1:49 p.m. on Oct. 2, Deputy Dustin Woelfle was working in northern Livingston County and checked a speeding Dodge Challenger on U.S. Highway 65 near Chula Junction at 98 mph when limited to 60 mph. The vehicle was stopped and investigation resulted in the arrest of Saquille Johntavius Owens, Sr., 26, Chillicothe, for alleged excessive speeding and for having no valid driver's license. According to the press release, Owens posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

On Oct. 25 a deputy checked a vehicle, which appeared to have no license on U.S. Highway 36 at Wheeling. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Steven Lee Munson Jr, 43, Iowa, for alleged driving while revoked/suspended. Munson was processed at the LCSO and released on a summons.

A deputy made a stop on U.S. Highway 65 south of Chillicothe on Oct. 23, that investigation resulted in the arrest of Dalton Lee Davis, 22, Chillicothe, for allegedly failing to register a motor vehicle annually and driving while revoked/suspended, second or third offense. Davis was processed at the LCSO and released on a summons.