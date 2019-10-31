Press release for Oct. 30, 2019

12:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers discovered the business was secure.

7:47 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Ashely Ave. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

9:28 a.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 1500 block of Vine Street. The investigation is on-going.

10:15 a.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 200 block of E. Herriman Street. The investigation is on-going.

10:31 a.m., Officers conducted court ordered fingerprinting.

10:33 a.m., Officers conducted a public relations detail in the 2800 block of Hornet Rd.

11:11 a.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

11:32 a.m., Officers conducted a public relations detail in the 200 block of Locust Street.

11:58 a.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street.

12:47 p.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 1200 block of Fair Street.

12:50 p.m., Officers recovered property in the 300 block of Tenth Street.

1:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash at J.F.K. Ave. and Elm Street. A report was taken.

2:04 p.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.

3:47 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about child custody at the police department.

4:34 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

10:09 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist with their windshield wiper in the 10 block of Third Street.

10:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 300 block of Herriman Street. Officers contacted the residents and they agreed to turn down the music.

On Oct. 30, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 122 calls for service.