Press release for Oct. 31, 2019

6:27 a.m., Officer assisted another agency with a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 36., west of town at the Grand River Bridge.

7:22 a.m., Report of a suspicious acting subject in the area of Springhill and Old Highway 190. Officer was unable to locate.

8:28 a.m., Officers out in the 400 block of Third Street on report of someone trying to gain entry into a residence. It was determined that the resident knew the subject and wanted them advised that they were no longer welcome there.

9:36 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Bridge Street where it was reported that a subject had moved into a residence without the tenant’s knowledge. the tenant did not want them there and they were advised to leave the premises.

10:01 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

10:23 a.m., Officer served an arrest warrant for driving while intoxicated on a subject that had reported to the police department and turned themselves in. The subject was processed and transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

11:11 a.m., Report of subjects driving around the uptown area, smoking illegal substances. Officers unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

11:17 a.m., Officer out at business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

12:27 p.m., Officer performed a prisoner transport to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

1:22 p.m., Request to check the well-being of subject that had been assisted in the 2600 block of N. Washington and had left. the person was contacted and advised that they were requested to return.

1:56 p.m., Complaint of a dog running loose in the 300 block of Jackson Street. Officers unable to locate the dog.

2:25 p.m., Officers checked a reported vehicle accident near Field School on Oak Street. Owners checked vehicles and no damage was observed,

2:50 p.m., Report of young child having been left in a vehicle in the Southtown Shopping Center. The parents were contacted in a nearby business and cited for the violation of leaving the child in the vehicle unattended.

3:04 p.m., School Resource Officer out in the 1100 block of Oak Street on a child custody issue.

3:21 p.m., School Resource Officer out in the 900 block of Dickinson Street on traffic detail.

3:29 p.m., Officer spoke with a former Chillicothe resident in reference to obtaining property that they had left at a residence in Chillicothe before moving. Subject advised it was a civil issue.

4:00 p.m., Boofest for the Halloween Kids in the downtown area. Lots and Lots of kids.

6:13 p.m., A wallet was found at a business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street and turned in to the police department for claiming by the owner.

7:08 p.m., A vehicle is reported to have driven off from a fuel pump in the 2600 block of N. Washington and failed to remove the fuel nozzle from the filler access of the vehicle, inflicting damage to the gas pump.

7:59 p.m., Report of kids throwing rocks somewhere on Derringer Drive. Officers unable to locate.

8:00 p.m., Officers at the police department working on an investigation.

8:04 p.m., Officer out on motorist assist in the 1500 block of N. Washington Street. subjects had run out of gas.

8:15 p.m., Report of a vehicle that had smoke coming from its rear wheels. The vehicle and driver were contacted and parking the vehicle for the night and have it serviced tomorrow.

11:39 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in Simpson Park.

On Oct. 31, Chillicothe Police Department received 139 calls for service.