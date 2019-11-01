Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox recently released updates on several recent incidents, along with a list of traffic stops and other public information based on recent reports from deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

“On Oct. 27 and 28, the LCSO spent significant time in working with the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a potentially dangerous detainee issue with concerns for safety and potential escape plot. We have notified the prosecuting attorney and the matter remains under investigation while additional safety measures have been added,” Cox said in a press release. On Oct. 30, the LCSO assisted a person with a family member who was suicidal. Additional assistance has been obtained for the family.

On Oct. 31, Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report through this office regarding alleged compulsory school attendance law violation. A report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charge.

Also on Oct. 31, the LCSO investigated a location where unknown person(s) had previously attempted to force entry into an out building. Nothing was reported missing. Investigation continues.

Deputies conducted a compliance check on registered offenders in Livingston County on Oct. 31. A few violations were identified and reports being completed.

Cox noted that on Oct. 30 Stephanie Marie Masters Smith, 28, unknown location, was added to the county’s most-wanted list and later arrested. She was wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony stealing-$750 or more and was transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

Other recent arrests include:

The arrest of Carol Ann Head, 49, Chillicothe, on Oct. 28 on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge's order on class D felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Head was transferred to the Davies-Dekalb Regional Jail (DDRJ) in lieu of bond.

Also on Oct. 28, the LCSO and Chillicothe Police Department arrested Charles Robert Smith, 34, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge's order on original class D felony possession of a controlled substance. Smith was transferred to the DDRJ in lieu of bond.

On Oct. 30, the LCSO arrested Gaylord D. Humphrey, 39, Trenton, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge's order on original class D felony possession of a controlled substance. Humphrey was transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

On Oct. 31, deputies arrested James Edward Gates, 65, Chillicothe, after he surrendered at the LCSO on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony sodomy-2nd degree. Gates posted bond and was released pending court appearance.

On Oct. 29, Sheriff Cox met with the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund board members and Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren at a meeting in the Livingston County Courthouse. The board agreed to provide the LCSO $1,000 for 2020 to be used for projects with K-9 Zaki.

Also on Oct. 31, the LCSO assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with accident(s) and slide-offs due to wintery weather.

Cox said, on Nov. 1 two LCSO staff assisted the MSHP on a one-vehicle bus accident south of U.S. Highway 36 on Highway D. The bus overturned and was blocking the southbound lane. Law enforcement was on scene about 2 1/2 hours. There were no students on board and no injuries were reported, Cox said.