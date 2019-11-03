No. 24 Missouri volleyball lost to the Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (21-25, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25) on Sunday at Reed Arena.

The Tigers dropped the first two sets to the Aggies, but roared back in the third set, posting 14 kills on .429 hitting. In the third set, junior Leketor Member-Meneh and redshirt sophomore Kayla Caffey logged 4 kills each.

Late scoring surges proved to be the trick for the Aggies, who went on a 12-7 run in the fourth set to cement their victory.

"I was pleased with how we competed tough in all four sets, but we have to dig deep and find a way to close things out against good teams like Texas A&M," interim head coach Joshua Taylor said in a news release from MU Athletics. "You can't give teams like them any second life."

Junior Kylie Deberg finished the afternoon with 14 kills, 2 aces and 8 digs. Junior Tyanna Omazic and Caffey logged 8 kills apiece.

The Tigers (14-6, 6-4 SEC) travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama Friday night.