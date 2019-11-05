Submit Community Calendar items by calling 646-2411 or by email at news@chillicothenews.com.

Livingston County Women's Democrat Club to meet Nov. 7

Livingston County Women's Democrat Club will meet at 12 p.m., on Nov. 7 at Royal Inn Pizza in Chillicothe. All members are encouraged to attend.

Senior Citizens Fund Board to meet

The Livingston County Senior Citizens Fund Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., on Nov. 7 at Timber Villa Community Building in Chillicothe. Agenda items include reviewing grant applications.

Veterans bench dedication

The public is invited to attend the dedication of a veterans bench on the south side of the Livingston County Courthouse at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, The bench dedication is the culmination of months of work by Dalton Ripley for his Eagle Scout project. All Scouts are encouraged to attend and invite family members, friends and military veterans to the brief dedication.

Riding For Our Veterans benefit Chili Cook-Off & Auction

Riding For Our Veterans benefit Chili Cook-Off & Auction begins at 6 p.m., Sat. Nov. 9, at the American Legion Hall. Free will donation at the soup supper with an auction to follow. If you want to be a part of the cook-off or make a donation go to www.ridingforourveterans.com or call Larry at 660-322-2728.

Swap Your Stuff: Holiday Décor Edition

From 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., on Nov. 9 arear residents are encouraged to change out some holiday décor. Whether you are looking to downsize or upgrade the holidays, our swap is for you! Patrons may bring any winter holiday items (decor, wrapping paper, knick-knacks, etc.) for the swap during library open hours through Nov. 8. All items should be intact, in good working order, and of a reasonable size. No full-size Christmas trees. Those who drop off items to swap will receive a ticket to enter during the “Early Bird” time of 9 -10 a.m. on Saturday. The swap will be open to all on Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.. Come browse items on Saturday after 10 am.., even if you did not bring any to swap. Hot beverages will be served. All items remaining at the close of the swap will be donated.

Olive Prindle Chapter of DAR to meet Nov. 11

The Olive Prindle Chapter of DAR will hold their regular meeting in the chapel of Chillicothe Methodist Church, at 1 p.m., on Nov. 11.. Karlene Hart will present the program featuring the rescue of prisoners held in Dachau at the close of World War II. Her father was part of the US rescue unit. Anyone is welcome to attend this program.

Livingston County Commission

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 12, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

Chillicothe City Council to meet

The Chillicothe City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., on Nov. 12 at City Hall.

Kids and Canvases: Dot Art at the library

Beginning at 4 p.m., on Nov. 12 a children’s craft activity - Dot Art - will be held at the library. Children ages 5-7 will enjoy making a one of a kind painting using only dots. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required so that the correct number of supplies can be provided. Registration is now open. For more information about this program or to register for this event, contact the Children’s Department at 660-646-0563.

Holiday Sip and Shop

The Chillicothe Country Club is hosting a Holiday Sip and Shop from 6-10 p.m., on Nov. 12 at the Country Club. The event will feature vendors and free appetizers.

Livingston County Commission

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 14, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

Kids and Canvases: Silhouette Art

Join the Livingston County Library Children’s Department for an afternoon of Kids and

Canvases: Silhouette Art at 4 p.m., on Nov. 12.. Children ages 8-12 will enjoy making a one of a kind painting using a silhouette. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required so that the correct number of supplies can be provided. Registration is now open. For more information about this program or to register for this event, contact the Children’s Department at 660-646-0563.

Burnside Cemetery Association Meeting

Members and friends of the Burnside Cemetery Association are invited to attend a potluck lunch at the home of Willa and Jim George at 11:30 a.m., on Nov. 16. An association meeting will follow the luncheon. To reach the George’s home from Chillicothe, drive south on U.S. Hwy 65 for 6.7 miles and turn east on Hwy JJ. Travel east for 2.5 miles to the intersection on County Road, LIV 355.

Opening night at Festival of Lights

The opening night celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. Horse-drawn sleigh rides, warm drinks and Santa will all be part of the event.