On Oct. 31 SMHP troopers responded to numerous accidents.

Last week’s wintry weather caused numerous accidents in the area. According to online reports by the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to more than 10 accidents, including several in Carroll County.

At 7:50 a.m., on Oct. 31, troopers responded to a single-car accident on U.S. Highway 24 at County Road 335 in Carroll County where, according to the report Taylor N, Kearney, Carrollton, suffered minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving slid off of the left side of the road and struck a culvert. She received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Karen L. Martinez, Iowa, was involved in a one-vehicle accident when the 2017 Volvo Tractor Trailer she was driving went off of eastbound U.S. Highway 36, one mile east of Osborn. According to the patrol’s report Martinez was driving too fast for the road conditions at 8:02 a.m., on Oct. 31 when the semi-truck went off the north side of the road, hit a MoDOT sign, an embankment and then jack-knifed.

Troopers also responded to a weather-related accident at 9:12 a.m., on Oct. 31 in Linn County on U.S. Highway 36, three miles east of Meadville. Henry Jayne, 69, Kirksville, was driving a 2009 Ford F250 west when he lost control on an ice-covered bridge and went off the right side of the road. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Patricia Winfrey, 69, Dewitt, was driving east on U.S. Highway 24 just west of Water Street at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 31, when she slid off of the right side of the road due to an ice-covered road, struck an embankment and partially overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top. She received moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbons Hospital by ambulance.

Howard G. Midgyett, 74, Chillicothe, received minor injuries after the 1993 Peterbilt he was driving went off of the right side of Route U, returned to the roadway then overturned. According to the report, the accident occurred, just west of U.S. Highway 65 in Carroll County at 12:42 p.m., on Nov. 1. He received minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers also reported arresting a Trenton man who they ultimately charged with five crimes after a stop in Daviess County at 1:10 p.m., on Nov. 1.

According to online reports troopers arrested Jamie L. Wilson, 48, Trenton, and ultimately charged him with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, besides 35 grams or more of marijuana; first degree Class C felony endangering the welfare of a child; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; cutting in on an overtaking vehicle and for having no insurance. He was released after a 24-hour hold at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.